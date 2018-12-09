Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery issue: Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court against ‘dual role’ of Central Water Commission chairman

The move comes two days after opposition parties, at a special Assembly session, accused the government of failing to pre-empt the CWC’s move on the Mekedatu issue.

Published: 09th December 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Union Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) to appoint an independent person as full-time chairman of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) as Masood Hussain, has been discharging the dual role of Chairman of CWMA and Central Water Commission (CWC) since the authority’s formation six months ago. TN sought a direction to appoint full-time members to CWMA as specified in the SC’s final verdict. 

The move comes two days after opposition parties, at a special Assembly session, accused the government of failing to pre-empt the CWC’s move on the Mekedatu issue.  “The CWMA, even after six months from the date of its constitution, is yet to be established in full strength.

The SC, in its order dated May 18, specifically directed that the draft scheme (CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee) ought to be taken forward to its logical end in accordance with law with utmost dispatch. But.. even a full time chairman and members for CWMA had not been appointed by the MoWR, i.e., the authority is yet to become fully functional,” the petition said.

Underscoring the fact that the Project Appraisal (South) Directorate, functioning under the present CWC chairman, had entertained the Pre-feasibility Report submitted by the instrumentalities of Karnataka for building a dam at Mekedatu besides granting permission for preparation of Detailed Project Report for the dam, TN said, “There is thus every likelihood of the above directorate being influenced by the decision taken by the authorities functioning under the Chairman, CWC, who is discharging a dual role. There is every likelihood of conflict of interest in the discharge of dual functions being done by the Chairman, CWC.”  

Stating that functions of CWMA include monitoring the storage, apportionment and regulation and control of Cauvery waters, the petition said, however, the Director, Project Appraisal (South) functioning under Hussain, had no role to play in examining the proposed project which amounted to ‘overreaching’ the powers of CWMA. The State Assembly had adopted a resolution urging the CWC to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka for preparing a DPR for building a dam at Mekedatu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court cauvery Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp