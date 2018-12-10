Home States Tamil Nadu

37 fell prey to swine flu till December in Tamil Nadu, says report

The State Health department had recently confirmed 27 deaths to the Madras High Court.

CHENNAI: The number of swine flu cases in Tamil Nadu increased from 1,386 as on November 11
to 2,263 till December 2, shows data of National Centre for Disease Control. However, number of deaths were reported as 15. The State Health department had recently confirmed 27 deaths to the Madras High Court. Meanwhile, unofficial sources said 37 swine flu deaths were reported till December.

The data submitted to National Centre for Disease Control of Union Health Ministry by the State Health department shows that till December 2, 2,263 cases were reported, the highest number of cases next to Maharashtra. Meanwhile, there were 663 cases and 38 swine flu deaths in neighbouring Kerala and
1,465 cases and 59 deaths in Karnataka.

According to Chennai hospitals, swine flu and dengue cases came down compared to last month. There was a surge in Swine flu and dengue cases in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri
and Tirunelveli districts till last month. The health department had also intensified house-to house surveillance where fever cases were detected.

