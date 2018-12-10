Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre will support State in row over Mekedatu dam: Tamil Nadu Minister

The minister expressed hope that the Centre would support Tamil Nadu in the Mekadatu issue. The State would get justice in the issue, he said.

NAGERCOIL: Reiterating that the State would not allow Karnataka to build any dam across Cauvery without its consent, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju, on Sunday, has expressed hope that Centre would support Tamil Nadu in the matter.  

The AIADMK minister was at Erachakulam to participate in a party event. Speaking at the event, Raju said, “Karnataka Minister has stated that the Mekadatu dam was planned for the benefit of Tamil Nadu too. However, the State will not allow the construction of any dam including, Mekedatu across Cauvery.”

“According to the court order, only if Tamil Nadu gives consent, a dam can be constructed across Cauvery. Even Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan have stated that Karnataka’s plans should not be detrimental to Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The minister expressed hope that the Centre would support Tamil Nadu in the Mekadatu issue. The State would get justice in the issue, he said. Commenting on the cyclone Gaja relief works, Raju said that the complete relief funds are yet to be announced by the Centre.

“Once the Central team, which assessed the damages and submits its report, funds will be sanctioned by the Centre. The State sought Rs 15,000 crore as Gaja relief to rebuild the affected areas. So the Centre should support the State,” Raju demanded. 

