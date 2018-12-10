Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami to inaugurate call centre for ‘181’ today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A call centre for women’s helpline ‘181’ is to be inaugurated here by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on December 10.

The centre will function at Amma call centre at Ambattur. The facility, set up with an objective to provide timely assistance and security to women in distress, will function round-the-clock.

The number ‘181’ for women’s security was introduced by Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare in 2013. Such dedicated call centres for women’s helpline function in Gujarat, Kerala and New Delhi.