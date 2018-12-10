Home States Tamil Nadu

Low-pressure forms in Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu to receive rain from Thursday

Another weather system is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to start a rainy spell in Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 10th December 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Rain

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another weather system is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to start a rainy spell in Tamil Nadu. India Meteorological Department said that a low pressure has formed over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and will intensify into a more marked one in the next 48 hours. 

Meanwhile, the five-day forecast shows that Chennai will start receiving rain from December 13 coupled with thunderstorm activity. Currently, Chennai is reeling under 52 per cent deficit rainfall. 

For the next two days, the sky will be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.  

This north-east monsoon has been erratic and brought more damage than rain. Midweek of October saw cyclone ‘Titli’ killing 77 people in Odisha followed by cyclone ‘Gaja’ in November midweek, which ravaged the entire delta districts in Tamil Nadu and some models are predicting a strong system in December midweek as well. 

