45-year-old man held for raping daughter for four years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested by Kancheepuram district police on Sunday for allegedly raping his daughter many times over the past four years.

Police said the victim who was pursuing collegiate education lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station.

The complaint alleged her father had raped her many times in the past four years and three times she underwent abortion. Whenever the girl resisted him, he would threaten to murder her mother and her brother, the complaint said.

Police said she turned 18 a few months ago and escaped to her grandparents house when her father attempted to rape her in September. “She was found to be pregnant and she aborted for the fourth time a few weeks ago,” said a police officer.

The man who was working in a private company as a daily wage labourer was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.