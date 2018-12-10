Home States Tamil Nadu

45-year-old man held for raping daughter for four years

Published: 10th December 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested by Kancheepuram district police on Sunday for allegedly raping his daughter many times over the past four years. 

Police said the victim who was pursuing collegiate education lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station.

The complaint alleged her father had raped her many times in the past four years and three times she underwent abortion. Whenever the girl resisted him, he would threaten to murder her mother and her brother, the complaint said.

Police said she turned 18 a few months ago and escaped to her grandparents house when her father attempted to rape her in September. “She was found to be pregnant and she aborted for the fourth time a few weeks ago,” said a police officer. 

The man who was working in a private company as a daily wage labourer was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

