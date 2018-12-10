Tamil Nadu announces new uniforms for government hospital nurses; bids adieu to British-era uniform

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu health department on Monday released new uniforms for nurses in the government hospitals. A recent government order has given the details of the new uniforms, which varies among different category of male and female nurses.

With this, the nurses in the government hospitals may finally bid adieu to the British-era uniforms.

The proposal was first mooted last year but was pending and a government order dated December 7 has given the specifics of the new uniforms. The department has also released photos

of the model uniforms.

Government hospital nurses in new uniforms. (Photo: EPS)

The description of the new uniforms for nurses are as follows:

1. Female nurses with 10 years or lesser experience will sport white half sleeve top with white pants.

2. Female nurse for above 10 years experience will wear white half sleeve chudidhar and white bottom.

3. Female nursing superintendent (Grade 2) will wear pink colour saree with white overcoat.

4. Female nursing superintendent (Grade 1) will wear pista green colour saree with white overcoat.

5. Nurses at the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) will wear a white half sleeve pink top and pink pants.

6. Male nurses with 10 years or lesser of experience, will wear a white half sleeve shirt and white colour pants.

7. Male nurses for above 10 years of experience will wear white half sleeve shirt and white colour pants.

8. Male nursing superintendent (Grade 2) will wear pink full sleeve shirt and navy blue colour pants.

9. Male nursing superintendent (Grade 1) will wear pista colour full sleeve shirt and navy blue pants.

Present uniform:

The British-era uniform nurses were wearing until now are:

1. White gowns with an apron over it, a belt, cap and long stockings with buckle sandals for entry-level female nurses.

2. Gown with full hand sleeves, a bigger cap than juniors, and long stockings with buckle sandals for grade 1, 2 and 3 nurses.