Vellore prison inmate consumes sleeping pills, hospitalised

Published: 10th December 2018 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In an attempt to end his life, a 41-year-old prisoner consumed sleeping pills at Vellore Central Prison on Sunday night.

Chinnapaiyan M, a resident of Singarapettai in Krishnagiri district, was lodged at Vellore Central Prison six years ago. On Sunday night, Chinnapaiyan, whose cell was located in ‘Block Four’, reportedly consumed six sleeping pills, and fell unconscious. 

Prison officials called an ambulance and admitted him to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital at Adukkambarai. Police sources said that he was suffering from a psychological disorder.

Chinnapaiyan was arrested by Singarapettai police on February 24, 2012, on charges of committing dacoity. He was arrested under section 498 – enticing or taking away or detaining a married woman with criminal intent, section 396 – dacoity with murder, and section 395 – punishment for dacoity of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was later imprisoned at the central prison in Vellore, according to police sources.

