Will take up Mekedatu dam issue with Karnataka CM, says Stalin

Political party leaders from various States are expected to take a good decision on forming a strong alliance against the BJP, Stalin said. 

Published: 10th December 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK will take up with the Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy the Mekedatu dam issue if he comes to Delhi to take part in the all India opposition parties meeting on Monday, party president MK Stalin said on Sunday.

Answering newspersons’ queries at the airport before leaving for Delhi to participate in a meeting, Stalin said that he would discuss the issue with Kumaraswamy if the latter also took part in the meeting.
Stalin, who is the Opposition leader in the State said that in order to form a strong alliance to end the BJP rule at the Centre, the meeting has been organised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

