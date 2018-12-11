AK Antony to hold seat-sharing talks, says Thirunavukkarasar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AK Antony, former Union minister, will hold the seat-sharing talks with DMK ahead of the Lok Sabha general elections, said Su Thirunavukkarasar, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) when he spoke to the media on Monday.

A meeting was held for district functionaries of TNCC, chaired by Su Thirunavukkarasar. During the occasion, he said, “The programme of the unveiling of Karunanidhi’s statue would be a good beginning for the State and the country, as secular forces and various State and national parties have to get together to unseat BJP.”

“To carry out seat-sharing talks with alliance parties, a six-member team led by AK Antony has been constituted by the Congress. It will hold talks with DMK over seat-sharing as MK Stalin is yet to have the seat-sharing talks with us and Sonia,” he affirmed.