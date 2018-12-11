Congress, DMK take to Twitter to wave alliance flag ahead of polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MK Stalin, president of the principal opposition party of the State Assembly, has endorsed Rahul Gandhi’s statement wherein he said that he was looking forward to strengthening the Congress- DMK alliance.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted a message on his Twitter handle on Sunday: “Stalin and senior members of the DMK visited Sonia Ji in Delhi today, to wish her on her birthday. We had a warm and cordial meeting and discussed a range of issues. I look forward to continuing our dialogue and to strengthening our alliance, that has stood the test of time.”

Following the same, MK Stalin posted a message on Sunday late evening on his Twitter handle, “Thank you Thiru @RahulGandhi for your warm words. Like-minded ideologies lead to meaningful discussions and fruitful outcomes. The Congress and DMK alliance will always work towards strengthening the unity and inclusivity of our country,” he endorsed.

It may be noted, there has been no cordial relationship with DMK and Rahul Gandhi in the recent past, unlike how it was with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Till recently, it was reported that Rahul Gandhi was looking at other options for an alliance in Tamil Nadu as he did not want to continue the same with DMK.

Notwithstanding the same, for the first time, the Congress president posted his observations about the alliance with DMK openly and his wish to strengthening the same.

Stalin’s endorsement of Rahul Gandhi’s statement shows that both the parties are keen on forging a strong alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.