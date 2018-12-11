Home States Tamil Nadu

Five-state poll outcome shows BJP losing influence, says Rajinikanth

The top actor's comments came in the wake of Congress trumping BJP in clear mandates in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh to form governments.

Published: 11th December 2018 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth Tuesday said the BJP losing elections in the Hindi heartland states of Chattisgarh and Rajasthan and a close contest with arch-rival Congress in Madhya Pradesh showed it has "lost its influence."

Reacting to BJP's loss, Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan in a tweet said, "First sign of a new start. This is people's verdict."

ALSO READ | Five state election results: Big winners and losers

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Rajinikanth said, "It clearly shows that BJP has lost its influence."

The electoral reverses for the saffron party were also a "setback" for it, he added.

The top actor's comments came in the wake of Congress trumping BJP in clear mandates in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh to form governments, even as a close race was on the cards in Madhya Pradesh when reports last came in.

Asked about his earlier assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to be a 'strong' man and the BJP still losing despite the former's campaign in these states, the 67-year-old actor said, "it (the losses) is certainly a big setback for the BJP."

"There is no doubt about that," he added.

Rajinikanth, who had announced that he would take the political plunge, had last month virtually thrown his weight behind Modi, saying the PM was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him.

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against.

If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger," he had told reporters here when questioned on the possibility of an alliance by opposition parties against Modi and his BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajinikanth BJP loss comment Rajinikanth BJP BJP loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp