Home States Tamil Nadu

Gaja blew light out in home with 6 PwDs

The family from the Dalit (Arunthathiyar) community is presently staying in a rundown hut covered with tarpaulin and flex banners.

Published: 11th December 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanalakshmi (far right) with her family members standing near their damaged hut at Gandhi Nagar in Pudukkottai | M MUTHU KANNAN

By Aadhithya M S
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: When Cyclone Gaja roared into Pudukkottai town felling trees and blowing away roofs, on Gandhi Street, the six siblings of R Dhanalakshmi (26) did not realise they were in the midst of a severe disaster until their hut was damaged. This was because in Dhanalakshmi’s family, besides herself and her parents, other members are hearing- and speech-impaired.

The family from the Dalit (Arunthathiyar) community is presently staying in a rundown hut covered with tarpaulin and flex banners. Recounting the night, Dhanalakshmi said, “It was sudden and we were all fast asleep. We heard the sound of things falling and people calling out others to safety. But in the middle of all this was our hut, where six of my siblings were sleeping oblivious to what was happening.” Her mother Vasantha (60) said Dhanalakshmi and herself had a tough time waking up the siblings. In the darkness nothing could be communicated and the members only realised the scale of the disaster after they emerged from their hut.

They moved to their neighbour’s place and stayed there until the storm subsided. When they returned to check on their hut, the roof was damaged, one side was completely exposed to the elements and the hut was barely standing. “Everything was wet, table fans and TV were damaged. Those were the only appliances we had,” said Dhanalakshmi.

The days without power after the cyclone were another test of their resolve. They stayed in the home of a distant relative, who is also a neighbour. The family is sceptical whether they could ever recover. Dhanalakshmi and her disabled sister Saraswathi (30) are the breadwinners, together earning around `4,000 a month working as domestic helps. Four siblings receive monthly financial grant from the government meant for disabled.

Apart from being hearing- and speech-impaired, one of the brothers, Murugesan (35) is visually-impaired and the other, Karthik (27) had undergone a kidney operation which left him unfit for strenuous physical work. Other than Dhanalakshmi, who had studied till Class XII, none of the family members had much education. Their father Raju used to be a cobbler but spinal surgery done 25 years ago heavily restricted his mobility, forcing him to stay at home.

“Two of our sisters are married but they were abandoned by their husbands,” Dhanalakshmi said. Vasantha said, “I can’t even marry off my youngest daughter (Dhanalakshmi).She wants to stay home and tend to me, her father and siblings. It pains me that we are standing in the way of our daughter’s life.”

Dhanalakshmi said, “We could not go and collect relief material distributed by volunteers and have not received any help from the government yet.”The family said they see no light at the end of the tunnel and the best they can hope is just to survive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp