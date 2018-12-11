Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: New ‘181’ helpline for women in distress

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched a new helpline -181- for women in distress.

Published: 11th December 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:18 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami | File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched a new helpline -181- for women in distress. He launched it while inaugurating integrated help centres for women, set up at a budget of Rs 51.51 lakh.The integrated help centre for women was opened at Tambaram at a budget of Rs 41.51 lakh and at Government Chengalpattu Hospital at a budget of Rs 10 lakh.

Women who face trouble in public places, homes or workplace, can call the number to get legal or police aid and medical services, said a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday. The helpline was launched at a budget of Rs 62.70 lakh.

The 24-hour helpline aims to provide assistance to women who face physical, mental, sexual, emotional, mental or financial abuse. A similar helpline already exists in few other states including Gujarat.

The CM also distributed 8 grams of gold and Rs 50,000 each, to seven women, under the Thalikku Thangam scheme. A sum of Rs 724 crore has been allocated for the scheme for the year 2018-19, aimed at reaching out to 1.11 lakh beneficiaries, the statement said. He also gave Rs 50,000, each, to five trans-women encouraging them to start their own business.

He laid the foundation stone for various projects to be implemented at an estimated sum of Rs 96 crore in various parts of the State by the Public Works Department (PWD). He also inaugurated projects worth Rs 34 crore. He launched the initiatives and laid the foundation stone through videoconferencing.

CM’s award for 26 forest officials

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday distributed the Chief Minister’s award to 26 Forest department officials who excelled in their duty during the years 2010-11 and 2013-14, according to a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). The award price ranged from Rs  2,000-5,000.

TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Chief Minister New women helpline 181 Helpline

