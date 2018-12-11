Petition seeking CBI probe into CM’s confidence motion quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition from PMK president GK Mani that sought a direction to the CBI to investigate the money and gold allegedly paid to the ruling party and its MLAs for swaying votes in favour of Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami in the no-confidence motion.

Palaniswami won the floor test in the Assembly on February 18, 2017. Pointing out that a similar petition was already dismissed, a division bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth dismissed the petition filed by Mani.