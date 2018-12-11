Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi's convicts: Central government’s counter-affidavit offers hope

The petition filed in 2014 against the TN’s decision to remit the life sentences of the seven convicts is pending before SC.

Published: 11th December 2018

Rajiv Gandhi

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi (File | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central government’s counter-affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on November 28, in response to a petition filed by the families of those who lost their kin in the 1991 bomb blast that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has given fresh hope to the seven convicts in the assassination case who are awaiting the decision of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on their release.

A G Perarivalan

The petition filed in 2014 against the TN’s decision to remit the life sentences of the seven convicts is pending before SC. Purohit is said to be waiting for the verdict before announcing his decision on the State’s recommendation to release the convicts. The Centre, in its counter, said: “The petitioner has prayed to restrain the respondents from granting pardons.... till disposal of the instant writ petition. In this regard, it is stated that the proposal of the government of TN... to release the seven convicts... has already been decided and rejected by the ministry.... thus, the prayer is infructuous....”

“The Centre has given the green signal to the Governor... There are reports he was awaiting the SC verdict to take a decision. Though legally there is nothing binding on him to decide on State’s recommendation, now, even the veil, in the form of the petition, has been removed... the Centre has categorically said there is no reason for hearing this petition,” K Sivakumar, counsel for A G Perarivalan, one of the seven said.

Decision soon?

Since Purohit’s December 7 meet with PM Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, there has been speculation he might announce his decision soon. 

