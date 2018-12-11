Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court urges Rajaji Hospital to file report on possibility of abortion for 12-year old

The petition came up within a week after the Bench ordered termination of the pregnancy of a 11-year-old girl.

Published: 11th December 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:15 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Conducting an in-camera hearing on a petition filed, seeking termination of the pregnancy of a 12-year-old girl, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a report from the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on whether it was feasible to terminate the girl’s pregnancy.

The petition came up within a week after the Bench ordered termination of the pregnancy of a 11-year-old girl.According to the petitioner, her daughter was impregnated by her neighbour, a 70-year-old man. She said that she approached the court for terminating the pregnancy as she came to know about it only after the gestation period crossed 24 weeks.

The petitioner also prayed for a direction to grant Rs 2 lakh, the mandatory compensation under POCSO Act, as an interim relief.A division bench who ordered for an in-camera hearing in the case, directed the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital to file a report as to whether it is possible for them to safely abort the foetus without endangering the girl’s life by using the method adopted by the doctors in a similar last month.

