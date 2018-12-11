Sasikala’s video-conferencing plea allowed in FERA violation case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday set aside an order of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, EO-I, Egmore, directing the jail authorities in Karnataka, where VK Sasikala has been lodged, to produce her on December 13, in connection with the proceedings pending in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, however, directed the ACMM, Egmore, to conduct the proceedings through videoconferencing.

The judge was passing orders on a petition filed by VK Sasikala, which sought to set aside the order of ACMM dated November 20, 2018.In her petition, Sasikala cited health problems and that she could not be brought from Karnataka in a van to answer the charges to be framed against her.She, therefore, filed a plea stating that she may be examined through videoconferencing.