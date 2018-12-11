Turning Veda Nilayam into memorial: Hearing on December 20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on December 20 will hear a petition against conversion of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence ‘Veda Nilayam’, into a public memorial. Activist ‘Traffic’ KR Ramaswamy on Monday brought to the notice of the High Court that members of the public had opposed the conversion of the house into a memorial in a recent public hearing.The HC Bench, posted the next hearing to December 20 when Ramaswamy should file additional affidavits relating to the facts of matter.