VCK leader Thirumalavan visits Vaiko's house amidst spat over Dravidian movement's contribution to Dalits

The spat began earlier this month when VCK leader Vanni Arasu, in a now-deleted Twitter post, had stated that Vaiko's statement that dalits were employed in his house.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

VCK chief Think Thirumavalavan met MDMK general secretary Vaiko at his Anna Nagar residence amidst recent spat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan met MDMK general secretary Vaiko met at the latter's Anna Nagar residence on Tuesday amidst a verbal spat between members of both parties over the last few days. 

The move is seen as VCK's attempt to put their differences at rest. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Thirumavalavan said, "I grew up listening to Vaiko's speeches. He does not have it in him to be sly or cunning, he just speaks his mind and is a good person."

The spat began earlier this month when VCK leader Vanni Arasu, in a now-deleted Twitter post, had stated that Vaiko's statement that dalits were employed in his house, in the context of a discussion on the impact of the Dravidian movement on the welfare of dalits, reflected a feudal mindset. Vanni Arasu went on to say that the intermediary castes benefited the most off the Dravidian movement. 

Following the post, Vaiko had lashed out on the party, claiming that he had given Rs 50 lakh to VCK during the 2006 election campaign.' Responding to this, Thirumavalavan, on Saturday, stated that Vaiko had offered Rs 30 lakhs of his own volition, for election expenses. 

Both VCK and MDMK were allies in the now-defunct Peoples Welfare Front that contested as a third front in the 2016 TN assembly polls and failed to win even a single seat. 

