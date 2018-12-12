Home States Tamil Nadu

Army man’s transfer order set aside by Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday appealed to the Indian Army to address the problems faced by its officers and personnel so that the Army becomes a ‘dream job’ for the youth of the country. The court made the observations when setting aside a transfer order of a havildar to Jammu and Kashmir.

The petitioner, B Sakthivel, a havildar posted in Chennai, was recently transferred by the Army to the State of Jammu and Kashmir even though he has just a little above a year’s service left. Sakthivel had served in various states. 

He had served in Jammu and Kashmir alone for ten and half years, which is defined as hard area and field area for the purpose of posting. He argued in the court that due to personal family circumstances, it was difficult for him to move far away from Chennai.

Justice S Vimala in the verdict on Monday, observed that the principles of natural justice have been violated and the policy of the last leg posting has been forgotten when Sakthivel was issued the transfer order. 

The court set aside the transfer order and allowed Sakthivel to remain in Chennai till his superannuation in 2020.

