BJP carried out surgical strike on economy: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “The Union government has carried out a surgical strike on the economy of the country,” said MK Stalin, DMK president, when he addressed the media here after returning from New Delhi, on Monday late night.Stalin returned to Chennai during the late hours of Monday from New Delhi after he attended a meeting of opposition party leaders that was held on Monday evening.

Addressing the media, he said, “Various issues were discussed in the meeting. And we have discussed the economic development of the country. So far, two governors of the RBI have resigned from their position. The country has understood the status of the Modi-led government as even the governors of the RBI have been forced to resign.

The BJP-led government has carried out a surgical strike on the economy of the country. Hence, I have mentioned the need for a common minimum program to unseat the BJP, and I have urged that the opposition should come together to form a mega alliance to stage a protest against the fascist BJP,” he observed.

When asked whether he discussed the Mekedatu issue with Sonia Gandhi, he confirmed that he had discussed the issue with both, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He also took up the issue with HD Deve Gowda, who participated in the all-party meeting.He slammed the State government for its ‘lethargic’ attitude over releasing the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case.