Couple commits suicide at hotel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A couple who were staying in a lodge at Egmore here ended their lives in the early hours of Tuesday.Police said Krishnavel (56) and Uma (36) had two children. Recently, he suffered a loss in business and was depressed for the last few days.

The family stayed at the lodge and on Tuesday morning, one of the children found the parents unconscious and alerted the hotel staff. Police found that the couple had allegedly committed suicide and recovered a suicide note, in which he claimed to have suffered a loss in business and decided to kill self. If having suicidal thoughts CALL 104 or 044-24640050.