Employees’ strike: Madras High Court orders adequate police protection to factory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Sriperumbudur police to provide adequate protection to the factory premises of SNY Autotech Private Limited at Irungattukopttai in Sriperumbudur taluk to ensure free ingress and egress of men and materials.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who gave the directive on Tuesday, also directed police to ensure that no law and order problem is created near the factory premises and normalcy is maintained.

United Labour Federation members can conduct the demonstrations/strike 200 metres away from the factory premises, the judge said adding that it is open to the parties to agitate their respective rights before the appropriate forum/court.

The judge was disposing of a criminal original petition from the company management. Earlier, a senior advocate, S Ravindran, submitted that at the instigation of the federation, the factory workmen and trainees were on a strike from August 31.

Subsequently, the strike intensified and the striking workmen sat outside the factory premises and switched off CCTV cameras and virtually disabled the office staff, executives and other willing workmen to enter the unit and thereby severely impacted manufacturing activities.

They had also stolen critical components and programmes relating to high precision machines. Since the situation was going out of control, the company filed a plaint with Sriperumbudur police on September 4.

A minimum police force was deputed to the factory. However, in view of the overwhelming crowd involved in the strike, the policemen deputed were not in a position to take control of the situation, counsel contended.