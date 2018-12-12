Home States Tamil Nadu

Fake Aadhaar ids recovered from illegal immigrants

Police recovered fake Aadhaar cards from Bangladeshi immigrants who were recently arrested in the district.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR :  Police recovered fake Aadhaar cards from Bangladeshi immigrants who were recently arrested in the district. According to sources, investigation with the 14 Bangladeshi immigrants, who were arrested for illegally staying without identity proof in the district, revealed that one of them had a Tamil Nadu ration card and two other immigrants had applied for Indian passport. In the last two months, the Police have arrested 22 Bangladeshis in Tirupur for staying without valid documents. 

The eight Bangladeshis arrested in October in Tirupur were lodged at Puzhal Central Prison. The Bangladeshis arrested a couple of days ago entered the country through waterways. They had come to Tirupur to work in the knitwear units, sources added. 

It may be recalled that three Biharis and a real estate broker were arrested in this case recently. The arrested Biharis - Ramshisah Verma, Ravishankar Singh and Mithun Shah - have reportedly helped the Bangladeshi immigrants to get Aadhaar cards in their names.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp