Fake Aadhaar ids recovered from illegal immigrants

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR : Police recovered fake Aadhaar cards from Bangladeshi immigrants who were recently arrested in the district. According to sources, investigation with the 14 Bangladeshi immigrants, who were arrested for illegally staying without identity proof in the district, revealed that one of them had a Tamil Nadu ration card and two other immigrants had applied for Indian passport. In the last two months, the Police have arrested 22 Bangladeshis in Tirupur for staying without valid documents.

The eight Bangladeshis arrested in October in Tirupur were lodged at Puzhal Central Prison. The Bangladeshis arrested a couple of days ago entered the country through waterways. They had come to Tirupur to work in the knitwear units, sources added.

It may be recalled that three Biharis and a real estate broker were arrested in this case recently. The arrested Biharis - Ramshisah Verma, Ravishankar Singh and Mithun Shah - have reportedly helped the Bangladeshi immigrants to get Aadhaar cards in their names.