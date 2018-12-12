Honorarium given for nationalising literature

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday presented the honorarium announced for nationalising the works of three Tamil writers. Family members of M Thamizhkudimagan, a scholar and former Speaker of the Assembly, writer Melanmai Ponnusamy and scholar Pon Sowrirajan received a total honorarium of `25 lakh from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.