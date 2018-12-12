Home States Tamil Nadu

In a setback to Tamil Nadu, SC refuses to stay permission for Mekedatu dam

Today, four petitions including the three filed by Tamil Nadu State and one by Puducherry union territory on Mekedatu issue came up for hearing before the apex court. 

Published: 12th December 2018 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Mekedatu. (Photo | Express Photo Services)

CHENNAI: In a setback to Tamil Nadu on Mekedatu dam issue, the Supreme Court today refused to stay the permission given to Karnataka for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to construct a new dam on Cauvery River and directed the Central Water Commission(CWC) to file its response in four weeks. 

Today, four petitions including the three filed by Tamil Nadu State and one by Puducherry union territory on Mekedatu issue came up for hearing before the apex court. 

Tamil Nadu government had first filed a petition seeking an interim stay on the permission given to Karnataka. 

ALSO READGive up Mekedatu dam project, can't hold any talks, Tamil Nadu government tells Karnataka

Later, filed a contempt petition against CWC, Karnataka Water Resources Minister and a couple of officials for giving nod for DPR as well as for obtaining such a permission violating the SC order.  

After this, Tamil Nadu also filed another petition questioning the dual role played by Masood Hussain as CWC Chairman as well as Cauvery Water Management Authority and sought directions to CWC to appoint a full-time chairman for CWMA. 

Meanwhile, Puducherry union territory government also filed a petition seeking directions to CWC to withdraw the nod given for Karnataka. All these petitions were taken up for hearing today. 

During the arguments, SC judges asked Tamil Nadu counsel why the State had filed an interim petition as already the Cauvery water dispute had come to a finality.  

Responding to it, Tamil Nadu counsel said since it was an issue connected with the Cauvery issue, an interim petition was filed. The SC judges also said Tamil Nadu would not be affected immediately due to the permission was given to the DPR and as such, the stay cannot be granted on the permission given.

ALSO READCentre will support State in row over Mekedatu dam: Tamil Nadu Minister

Meanwhile, AIADMK MPs stalled the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament over Mekedatu issue. They raised slogans against the permission given to Karnataka for preparing DPR on building a dam at Mekedatu. 

In Chennai, reacting to the development, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the State government would consult legal experts on the next course of action on Mekedatu issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mekedatu Dam Cauvery Supreme Court

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • jamil
    SC should reject all such useless petitions to reduce workload and to focus on long pending cases languishing in courts for decades.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp