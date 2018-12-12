Man held for growing ganja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A man has been arrested by the city police for allegedly growing ganja at his house at Ennore. According to police sources, Ram Eshwar, a native of Bihar, was a construction labourer in the city. The Ennore police got a tip-off that he had been growing ganja at his house and conducted a raid. During the raid, the cops found ganja plants at his residence at Netaji Nagar in Ennore and arrested him.

Sources said inquiries were being conducted.