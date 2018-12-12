Plea to set up shrimp farm in Villupuram rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Accepting the arguments of Additional Government Pleader S V Vijayaprasanth, who had explained the ill-effects of setting up a shrimp farm, the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from R Gunasekar to allow him to set up a shrimp farm in Kazhuveli village in Villupuram district.

As rightly contended by the AGP, discharge of water from the shrimp farm, would definitely affect the mangroves and wetlands in the village. Any aquaculture activity which has the effect of causing salinity of soil, drinking water or wells and the use of chemical feeds increases shrimp or prawn production with consequent increase in sedimentation, which, on putrefaction, is a potential health hazard.

Hence, it shall not be allowed by the authority at any cost. In other words, due to the feeding of fishes in shrimp farms, chemicals and other dissolvents would develop in the water and their discharge would cause environmental hazards, thereby affecting the very living of the human beings and the other habitats as well, the court said.