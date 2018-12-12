Rs 75L provided for film festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday presented a cheque for `75 lakh as the State government’s contribution towards the 16th International Film Festival to be held in Chennai from December 13 to 20, to E Thangaraj, general secretary, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, which is hosting the festival. So far, ` 50 lakh had been given as the government’s contribution to this festival. However, it has been hiked to ` 75 lakh.