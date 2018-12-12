She-Box elicits poor response in Tamil Nadu due to lack of awareness

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: The SHe Box initiative, introduced by Union Ministry of Women and Child Development last year to enable women to file complaints of sexual harassment at workplace online, seems to have failed to yield the desired results in Tamil Nadu, it is pointed out.

To ensure effective implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Ministry has launched an online complaint management system titled Sexual Harassment electronic-Box (SHe-Box) for registering complaints related to sexual harassment at workplace of all women employees in the country, both government and in private sector, on November 7, 2017.

In Tamil Nadu so far, only 16 complaints have been received through the portal in the last one year. Of which, at least 11 have been disposed of, while five are still pending. The poor response is a cause of concern among officials of State social welfare department. The department sources said, out of the 16 complaints, only eight were related to sexual harassment while remaining cases were related to cyber crimes and monetary disputes.

“The biggest difficulty we face in dealing with the cases is that the complainants do not provide their contact or address details,” said a department official.

The official said that the poor response is lack of awareness about it. To make the portal more active and effective, the Social Welfare department has started a widespread awareness campaign on the issue.

Officials said through posters and campaigns at public places, like Metro railway stations and district Collectors’ offices, the department is trying to reach out to women.

“The initiative is just a year old. So, not many people are aware about it. We are hopeful that after our awareness creation measures, the situation will improve,” said a senior official, who preferred anonymity.

