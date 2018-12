Special trains announced to Santragachi, Coimbatore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To clear the extra rush in view of holidays, Southern Railway is to operate special trains to Santragachi and Coimbatore. A release said Chennai Central-Santragachi special fare special train will leave Chennai at 6.20 pm on December 15, 22 and 29 and reach Santragachi at 11.30 pm the next day.

The trains will stop at Gudur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Vizianagaram, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrak and Kharagpur.

Chengalpattu - Coimbatore special fare special train will leave Chengalpattu at 6.30 pm on December 20, 25, 27, 29 and January 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 15 and 19.In the return journey, Coimbatore-Chengalpattu special fare special train will leave at 10 pm on December 19, 24, 26, 28, 31 and January 2, 4, 7, 9, 14 and 18 and reach Chengalpattu at 9.15 am the next day.