Home States Tamil Nadu

Staff jailed for stealing 31 phones in court custody

 The Dharapuram Judicial Magistrate Court convicted two of its own staff on Monday for stealing 31 mobile phones which were in the court custody.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

smartphones

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The Dharapuram Judicial Magistrate Court convicted two of its own staff on Monday for stealing 31 mobile phones which were in the court custody.

The two, Sathish Kumar and Geetha, now under suspension, were sentenced to imprisonment for two years and fined Rs 2,000 each.

Police hand over articles seized from those arrested in cases of theft, etc, to the court during the period of trial, court sources said.

In 2015, the then head clerk, Aiysha Begum, found 31 mobile phones in court custody missing and immediately lodged a complaint with the Dharapuram police. The investigators zeroed in on Sathish Kumar and Geetha, who confessed to the crime.

The police booked them on August 23, 2015. They were also placed under suspension. On Monday, on completion of the trial, Judge C Sasikumar found them guilty.

The judge also recommended departmental action against Aiysha Begum, now working with the Dharapuram Additional Sessions Court III, for negligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp