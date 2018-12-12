Staff jailed for stealing 31 phones in court custody

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The Dharapuram Judicial Magistrate Court convicted two of its own staff on Monday for stealing 31 mobile phones which were in the court custody.

The two, Sathish Kumar and Geetha, now under suspension, were sentenced to imprisonment for two years and fined Rs 2,000 each.

Police hand over articles seized from those arrested in cases of theft, etc, to the court during the period of trial, court sources said.

In 2015, the then head clerk, Aiysha Begum, found 31 mobile phones in court custody missing and immediately lodged a complaint with the Dharapuram police. The investigators zeroed in on Sathish Kumar and Geetha, who confessed to the crime.

The police booked them on August 23, 2015. They were also placed under suspension. On Monday, on completion of the trial, Judge C Sasikumar found them guilty.

The judge also recommended departmental action against Aiysha Begum, now working with the Dharapuram Additional Sessions Court III, for negligence.