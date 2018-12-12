TNIE employee passes away in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : N Narayanamurthy, who retired after working as an assistant for 38 years at the Chennai office of The New Indian Express, passed away on Tuesday night due to ill-health.

The 60-year-old had been living with his family at 4th Block of Mogappair West. He is survived by his wife Lakshmi, daughters Uma Maheswari and Sudha. The final rites of the deceased will be performed at the crematorium in Ambattur at 4 pm on Wednesday. For contact: 90478 10325, 90437 88720,

