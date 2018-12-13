Madras High Court gives anticipatory bail to two journos in trespassing case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to two media persons who were apprehending arrests on charges of aiding two French journalists enter a restricted area of the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IERL) at Manavalakurichi in Kanniyakumari district.

The petitioners D Anandha Kumar and M Sriram submitted that they had been falsely implicated in the case and that they were only helping the two French journalists in translation works. They also stated that they did not know that the two foreigners had plans to go IREL.

They also contended that they had already been detained and interrogated by the Kanniyakumari DSP on November 28 and 29 about their role in the trespassing incident and were allowed to go after giving the above explanation.