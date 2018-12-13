CM Palaniswami declares school buildings open across Tamil Nadu 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated new buildings for various high and higher secondary government schools in Tamil Nadu through video conferencing from the Secretariat on Wednesday. He also handed over appointment orders to seven persons.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a government school building constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore in Erode district. The four-storey building was constructed with laboratory, arts and culture and computer room.

He also inaugurated various high and higher secondary government school buildings, built at a cost of Rs 141 crore. He also handed over appointment letters to seven persons appointed as ministerial staff in schools.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated three newly constructed bridges and roads through video- conferencing. These were constructed at a cost of Rs 484 crore.

He also handed over appointment orders to four Assistant engineers who were recently recruited.