Prison officer suspended for illegally supplying mobile and cash to prisoner at Vellore prison

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A grade II prison officer of Vellore central prison was placed under suspension for allegedly illegally supplying a mobile phone and money to a prisoner, who was detained under Goondas act, here on Wednesday.

S Ganapathy, a Grade II prison officer, allegedly placed an order for the purchase of a new mobile phone by Cash on Delivery (COD) to the residential address of the prisoner, Godwin Moses R, located at Vaniyambadi taluk in Vellore. He received the mobile phone through a friend of the prisoner to supply it to Moses in the prison, according to prison sources.

He came under the radar of prison officials when he allegedly made regular untimely visits to meet the prisoner, Moses, giving room for suspicion. When an inquiry was conducted, Moses gave a detailed written statement before the jailor on December 11 (Tuesday), narrating the incident of the mobile phone purchase through online. Ganapathy’s action revealed gross and serious acts of breach of trust, fraudulent conduct for pecuniary dealings, and deliberate intent to malign the interest of prison administration. Further inquiry is on, said police sources.

Godwin Moses, detained under Goondas act and lodged in the prison on September 19, was arrested by Pallikonda police under section 454 – lurking house-trespass or house breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment, and section 380 – theft in dwelling house of Indian Penal Code (IPC), police sources added.