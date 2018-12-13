Jayalalithaa death probe: Panel summons Tamil Nadu health secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the Arumughaswamy Commission which has been inquiring into the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday, summoned Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan to appear before it.

The probe panel headed by retired Justice Arumughaswamy, has asked Radhakrishnan to appear before the commission on December 14 for inquiry and cross-examination.

J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised in Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016. After undergoing treatment for 75 days, she was declared dead on December 5, 2016.

The probe panel was appointed on September 25, 2017, by the State government to inquire into the circumstances that led to the death of the former chief minister.

So far, more than 100 witnesses, including Jayalalithaa's aides, doctors and paramedical staff of Apollo Hospitals, political party leaders, Jayalalithaa’s relatives, bureaucrats and police officials, have been questioned by the commission.

Police officials, including former DGP K Ramanujam and DGP of TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board J K Tripathy also deposed before the commission.