Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa death probe: Panel summons Tamil Nadu health secretary

The probe panel headed by retired Justice Arumughaswamy, has asked Radhakrishnan to appear before the commission on December 14 for inquiry and cross-examination. 

Published: 13th December 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the Arumughaswamy Commission which has been inquiring into the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday, summoned Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan to appear before it. 

The probe panel headed by retired Justice Arumughaswamy, has asked Radhakrishnan to appear before the commission on December 14 for inquiry and cross-examination. 

J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised in Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016. After undergoing treatment for 75 days, she was declared dead on December 5, 2016. 

The probe panel was appointed on September 25, 2017, by the State government to inquire into the circumstances that led to the death of the former chief minister. 

So far, more than 100 witnesses, including Jayalalithaa's aides, doctors and paramedical staff of Apollo Hospitals, political party leaders, Jayalalithaa’s relatives, bureaucrats and police officials, have been questioned by the commission.

Police officials, including former DGP K Ramanujam and DGP of TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board J K Tripathy also deposed before the commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp