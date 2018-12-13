Home States Tamil Nadu

Rats feasting on corpses kept for autopsy in this Tamil Nadu government hospital

Suspected bite marks were found on both the deceased's hands and legs.

Published: 13th December 2018 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 11:58 AM

Rat

Image used for representational purpose only

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a deplorable incident, rodents have feasted on two dead bodies pending postmortem inside the mortuary of Kamaraj Government General Hospital in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu leading to public outrage. 

On Sunday, the body of one Rathina Priya, aged 21, was brought to the hospital after she had allegedly killed self. The body was kept at the mortuary. The following day, when the body was taken out, it was noticed that the corpse had multiple deep 'suspected' rat bite marks on hands and legs. The family of deceased lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities. 

In a similar incident,  the body of Vaitheeswaran, aged 22, who had also allegedly killed self, was brought to the hospital on Monday night and the body was kept at the mortuary. On Tuesday, when Vaitheeswaran’s relatives insisted on seeing the body, they spotted his nose completely bitten and ripped off allegedly by rats. Subsequently, a complaint was filed at the Chidambaram Town police station. The police are probing both the cases.  

A senior official at the hospital told the Express: "We will take necessary action against the person-in-charge. However, the matter is blown out of proportion by the relatives of the deceased. We are aware the rats have bitten the dead bodies. We will take the necessary steps to avoid such cases in future."

