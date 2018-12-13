Tamil Nadu government raises FSI for commercial buildings to 2 from 1.5

C SHIVAKUMAR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has increased the floor space index (FSI) from 1.5 to 2 for commercial buildings. The Housing and Urban Development Department issued a Government Order which stated that the increase in FSI had been extended for commercial activities following representations but with certain modifications.

The increased FSI and premium FSI would not be applicable to areas covered in aquifer recharge area, Redhills catchment area, Coastal Regulation Zone or any ecologically sensitive area as may be notified by the government from time to time.

The GO has dispensed with incentive FSI given to hospitals, IT buildings, Low Income Group and Middle Income Group housing in cases of residential and predominantly residential developments. The GO said FSI for non-multi-storied developments with dwelling units size less than 75 sq metres along Mass Rapid Transit System alignment will be amended as FSI for residential developments for a non-multi-storied building is 2.0. It also states that for public buildings such as theatres, wedding halls, hotels, the setback all around should not be less than 6m.

The move to extend the increase in FSI for commercial buildings comes in the wake of demands from realtors as there is shortage of commercial office space.V-P of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) S Sridharan told Express that the move was welcome as there is a fear that commercial office space would be converted to residential space as developers will find it lucrative.

“This would have impacted the economy and jobs as the commercial sector or office space is the driver of State’s economy and non-availability deters companies to set up offices,” he said.

Kanchana Krishnan, Chennai Branch Director of Knight Frank, a property consultant, said inadequate space resulted in office rentals increasing with Central business districts of Chennai seeing an increase of Rs 65 to Rs 95 per square feet a month while southern business districts office rentals have increased by Rs 50 to Rs 76 per square feet a month, Knight Frank said.