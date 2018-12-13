Watchman loses leg after hit by tipsy driver in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a hit-and-run accident, a watchman of a hotel lost his leg after he was hit by a car, driven by a medical representative who was in an inebriated condition.

The watchman, P Vijayakumar (61) is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madurai.

The incident happened around 2 am on Sunday. While Vijayakumar was opening the gate for a two-wheeler, the medical representative who was behind the wheels of the car that was moving on the road nearby lost control and hit the watchman.

He was rushed to the hospital. On the same day the police identified KM Devanathan (39) and arrested him.