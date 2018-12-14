Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical Council of India sanctioned 44 new post-graduate medical seats in Tamil Nadu

Published: 14th December 2018

Medical Council of India. (Photo | mciindia.org/)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As a boost to the public healthcare system in the State, the Medical Council of India sanctioned 44 new post-graduate medical seats for the academic year 2019-2020.The State had over 1,500 PG medical seats in the last academic year and had asked for 154 additional seats of which 44 have been sanctioned.

According to an official source, the Medical Council of India (before abolition, for formation of National Medical Commission), inspected the medical colleges and sanctioned 44 seats in its committee meeting. “In the meeting, it sanctioned 44 seats for the academic year 2019-2020. This is the first sanction and we are expecting subsequent sanction as we had asked for 154 seats. Due to transition of MCI to NMC, the process is getting delayed,” the official source added.

As per the details accessed by Express, the MCI sanctioned six PG seats to Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai; four MD seats, two each in MD Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, MD Dermatology Venerology & Leprosy, and also two MS Ophthalmology seats. Six MD Community Medicine seats to Madras Medical College, Chennai. 

MCI sanctioned four seats in MD Community Medicine to Madurai Medical College. Eight MD Community Medicine seats to Theni Government Medical College. Four MD Paediatric seats to Kanyakumar Government Medical College. Eight MD Anaesthesia seats to Government Vellore Medical College and eight MS General Surgery seats to Government Dharmapuri Medical College. Totally, it sanctioned 44 seats.

