Salem is blessed with many schemes: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami remarked on how Salem was a lucky city for former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, when laying foundation stone for Smart City projects worth Rs 198.85 crore on Thursday. Speaking at the event, he talked about how Jayalalithaa had sanctioned many schemes for the city, including overbridges at AVR Roundana, Thiruvagoundanur and Steel Plant, and initiated dedicated water supply schemes.

Now works for a two-tier bridge from Five Roads to Four Roads, at the cost of Rs 320, would begin soon, he said. Given that Salem was a developing city, the government was taking several steps to reduce traffic congestion by constructing bridges. While work on the Shevapet bridge was halted due to legal problems, the issues would be addressed and work would restart soon, he assured.

(CM unveils bus stand and multi-level car parking

projects in Salem on Thursday | Express)

Besides these bridges, an overbridge will be constructed on the Kandampatti-Sivathapuram Road. The tender for the overbridge project at Ariyanoor has been floated and the foundation for that project would be laid in the next 20 days, he added.

With the bus port coming up in Salem district soon, the city has now become a role model for other cities, he remarked. Contrasting the Salem before 2011 and the city it is now, he pointed out that the government was working for the benefit of the people and implementing many welfare scheme, he noted.

On Thursday, the chief minister participated in a pooja and laid foundation stone for the Smart City works — a two-tier bus stand to be constructed in the place of Old Bus Stand at the cost of Rs 92.13 crore, strengthening the banks of Thirumanimutharu river at Rs 18.08 crore, multi-level car parking at VOC market at the cost of Rs 13.50 crore and at Victoria shopping complex for Rs 7.80 crore, renovating Salem New Bus Stand at the cost of Rs 4.75 crore and creating underground drainage facility at smart roads for Rs 3.78 crore.

Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani, also speaking at the meeting, said that they planned to provide UGD connection and link to main pipeline even as the main pipeline was laid out; this would avoid having to dig up roads multiple times. He also remarked that this was the first time such an initiative was being taken in the country. He also talked about how thousands of people were saved during the Gaja cyclone because of the steps taken by the chief minister. Meanwhile, the CM also stopped at his hometown Edappadi.

EPS commissions 2 new taluks, inaugurates sports stadiums



Chennai: Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has commissioned two new taluks — one in Krishnagiri district and the other in Coimbatore district — besides declaring open new buildings for various taluk offices constructed at a cost of Rs 10.47 crore, through the video-conferencing facility at the secretariat on Wednesday. The new taluks are: Anjetti taluk created by streamlining Thenkanikottai taluk, and Anaimalai taluk created by streamlining the Pollachi taluk. Meanwhile, EPS also inaugurated the 47th branch of THAICO bank at Madurai. He also opened the auction centre at Sagoserve in Salem, established at Rs 25 lakh.

He also inaugurated multi-purpose indoor stadiums at Perambalur (Rs 2.79cr) and Virudhunagar (Rs1.83cr). Besides, the CM commissioned a digital library at TN Physical Education and Sports University at Melakottaiyur in Kancheepuram district Tirupur hospitals get new buildings

The chief minister opened new buildings for Tirupur hospitals through video-conferencing. He also handed over appointment orders to seven village health nurses. He opened a 54 bed-facility new building in Oothukuli GH and a 57 bed-facility new building in the Madathukulam GH. He handed over appointment order to seven village health nurses recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board