Termination of pregnancy for 12-year-old not feasible: Government Rajaji Hospital doctors tell HC

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) have filed a report before the Madurai

Bench of the Madras High Court stating ‘it is not feasible’ to abort the foetus of a 12-year-old girl, who had been sexually assaulted by a 70-year-old man.

The doctors, who examined the girl on the court’s directions, said it was not advisable to terminate the pregnancy as the gestation period had crossed 30 weeks. However, after repeated submissions from the petitioner’s counsel asking for other options, a Division Bench, comprising Justice R Subbiah and Justice B Pugalendhi, directed GRH to submit a report on any alternate ways to abort the foetus without endangering the girl’s life and adjourned the case to Friday.

The girl’s mother, a daily wage worker, had approached the court seeking orders to terminate her daughter’s pregnancy that was discovered only after gestation period had crossed nearly 24 weeks. The petitioner prayed for a direction to grant Rs 2 lakh as an interim relief.