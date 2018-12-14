Home States Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran loyalist Senthil Balaji meets Stalin, joins DMK

Senthil Balaji until Thursday did not announce his decision to jump the party, despite the media reports and people in DMK and AMMK confirming what initially spread as a rumour in TN political circle.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Senthil Balaji, MK Stalin, DMK

Former AMMK leader Senthil Balaji with DMK chief Stalin. (Photo | DMK)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu transport minister and a senior functionary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) V Senthil Balaji finally joined the opposition DMK on Friday in the presence of the DMK president M K Stalin. 

Senthil Balaji, a key member in the R K Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran's newly launched AMMK, was one of the 18 MLAs disqualified by the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker.

Senthil Balaji until Thursday did not announce his decision to jump the party, despite the media reports and people in DMK and AMMK confirming what initially spread as a rumour in Tamil Nadu's political circle.

To celebrate his joining, hundreds of Senthil Balaji's supporters from Karur district thronged the opposition party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam around 12 pm on Friday afternoon.

READ: Senthil Balaji's exit from AMMK brings rumblings within TTV Dhinakaran's party to fore

In the pictures officially released by DMK, party president MK Stalin was seen congratulating Balaji. Two days ago, sources from DMK sources confirmed Balaji had been talking with DMK leaders in Karur and that he is most likely to join the party. On Thursday, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran dismissed that Senthil Balaji's exit would have any impact in his party.

However, political observers see this as a setback for the nine-month-old AMMK party as Balaji is the second senior member who has quit the party. Two months after AMMK was launched, Nanjil Sampath a staunch supporter of party deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran left the party.

Balaji, who is one among the 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs, tasted his first electoral victory as a union councillor from Manmangalam panchayat in Karur union on 1996. He was elected as an independent candidate with the support of local Kongu caste outfit. He
joined AIADMK in 2000 and was again given a ticket for Karur union councillor and he won the same seat for the second term on 2001.

Subsequently, he was given the assembly ticket for Karur assembly segment in 2006 assembly general election. Later, he was again given a ticket for Karur assembly segment in 2011 which he and was appointed as minister for Transport department. In this situation, he was dropped from the cabinet on July 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senthil Balaji Senthil Balaji joins DMK TTV Dhinakaran AMMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp