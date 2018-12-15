Home States Tamil Nadu

Annual jumbo retreat kicks off

Published: 15th December 2018

Elephants greeting each other on Day One of the rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : The 11th edition of the annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants began on the banks of the river Bhavani in Thakkampatti on Friday with all the usual pomp and gaiety intact. After a year of separation, the jumbos seemed quite jubilant after meeting each other. 

While the camp provided a space for the animals to relax and recuperate, it was also a time for their mahouts and kavadis to congregate and learn from each other. Speaking to Express, Avayambikai’s mahout Senthil said that the camp served as a meeting point for them all and helped them learn new techniques and ways to treat their wards. 

“As mahouts, we do not get a chance to share our work with others; no one would know about it. Once a year, when we meet our counterparts from other temples, we are happy to share our experiences and discuss the change in behaviour of our ‘pet’,” he explained.Tirunelveli Gandhi’s assistant mahout too made a similar comment and added that this was a welcome break for them who work round the clock with their elephants. 

While they do not even get time to plan a trip with their family, this allowed them to travel with their elephant and take a break for 48 days, he pointed out. He remarked that most of the elephants did not prefer to be away from them for even a couple of days.Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani and Forest department minister C Sreenivasan inaugurated the camp.

Rmachandran announced that all 28 jumbos will be kept in good health, mentally and physically, during the camp period. Old age and illness had prevented two elephants from travelling to the camp, and three jumbos had died since last year’s camp, thus bringing down the strength from the original 33, he noted.

The 48-day camp has been set up in the sprawling six-acre land on the banks of the river Bhavani. Apart from setting up special showers for the elephants, a team of doctors from the Animal Husbandry department and Forest veterinarians have also been stationed in the camp to check on the animal’s health and provide them with the appropriate diet.

Given that the place was prone to attacks from wild elephants, officials of the Forest department said that eight watch towers have been set up around the camp to protect the camp. A solar-powered fence has also been put up around the camp.

