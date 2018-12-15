Home States Tamil Nadu

Come up with plan to develop area near Teppakulam temple tank: Madurai divison bench

It directed Collector S Natarajan to take action against contractors, who were fleecing devotees visiting the temple and the temple tank.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench directed Collector S Natarajan to conduct a meeting with all stakeholders, and come up with an action plan for developing and maintaining areas around Teppakulam temple tank.

A division bench, comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, gave the direction after  hearing submissions of Corporation, Electricity, HR & CE and Police departments’ officials, who appeared before the Court following a summon issued to them for their inaction on the issue.

The High Court Bench directed the Collector to discuss with the departments about steps needed to be taken to provide basic amenities to the Teppakulam residents, and take action against contractors, who were fleecing devotees visiting the temple and the temple tank.

The judges also directed the collector to convene the meeting by Tuesday and file an interim report on the actions proposed to be taken at the next hearing on January 20.

