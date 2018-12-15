Delay in amending MCOP Rules questioned by Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the delay in amending the Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Original Petition (MCOP) Rules.

When the criminal original petition from the Cholamandalam General Insurance alleging bogus claims of over 55 cases came up, Justice P N Prakash pointed out that he had, as early as in September, 2017, directed the State to amend the MCOP Rules for giving legal imprimatur to the crime and criminal tracking networks and systems (CCTNS).

But it is reported now that the State has not amended the Rules. Hence, the judge directed the Advocate-General to get instructions from the government and report as to why no amendment has been made.

The counsel for United India, National and Oriental Insurance companies, and New India Assurance Company Limited, entered an appearance and submitted that they were collecting records about the bogus claims and would present the same before the expert body. The matter stands adjourned till Dec 20.