AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran’s pleas against I-T department fail

CHENNAI: The pleas from AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran against re-opening of assessment proceedings for 1995-96 and 1996-97 by Income-Tax department, were rejected by the Madras High Court on Friday.

If the court adjudicates the merits and demerits of the case, the same will cause prejudice to the department in the conclusion of the re-assessment proceedings, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

It is an admitted fact that searches were conducted by the Enforcement Department and some material were seized.

It is also alleged that the amounts invested in foreign countries had not been disclosed and cases were already registered under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act on the basis of which the assessments were re-opened.

Hence, it would be premature for the court to go into the merits of the case, the judge said and hoped that TTV will co-operate with the department for early completion of the proceedings.

Pointing out that the cases were pending for more than 16 years, the judge also directed the department to conclude the same after providing opportunities to the petitioner, without lapse of any more time.