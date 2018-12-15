Home States Tamil Nadu

AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran’s pleas against I-T department fail

If the court adjudicates the merits and demerits of the case, the same will cause prejudice to the department in the conclusion of the re-assessment proceedings, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

TTV Dinakaran. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pleas from AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran against re-opening of assessment proceedings for 1995-96 and 1996-97 by Income-Tax department, were rejected by the Madras High Court on Friday.

If the court adjudicates the merits and demerits of the case, the same will cause prejudice to the department in the conclusion of the re-assessment proceedings, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

It is an admitted fact that searches were conducted by the Enforcement Department and some material were seized.

It is also alleged that the amounts invested in foreign countries had not been disclosed and cases were already registered under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act on the basis of which the assessments were re-opened.

Hence, it would be premature for the court to go into the merits of the case, the judge said and hoped that TTV will co-operate with the department for early completion of the proceedings. 

Pointing out that the cases were pending for more than 16 years, the judge also directed the department to conclude the same after providing opportunities to the petitioner, without lapse of any more time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp