PM Modi to interact with Tamil Nadu BJP's booth level representatives on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with the booth level representatives of the BJP in the districts of Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem on Saturday through video conferencing from Delhi.

Party sources said Modi will continue his interaction with the booth level representatives in phases, in the coming days.

When BJP president Amit Shah visited Chennai a few months ago, he said by October end, the booth level representatives would be meeting the Prime Minister. But for many reasons, the meeting could not take place.

During the video conferencing, the Modi is expected to enquire the progress made in Tamil Nadu for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and give ideas to move further.

He will be touching upon the local issues and welfare measures offered by the Central government to Tamil Nadu.